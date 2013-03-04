Watch Kobe Bryant Dunk on Josh Smith Like It’s 1997

#Dunks #Video #Kobe Bryant
03.04.13 5 years ago

Last night in L.A., vintage Mamba was on full display against the Atlanta Hawks. Kobe Bryant finished the game with 34 points and was in full takeover mode the last few minutes of the game, willing his team to a 99-98 win.

Kobe had multiple huge baskets down the stretch – including the game-winning layup with nine seconds left – but the bucket everyone has been talking about since last night was the turn-back-the-clock dunk he put on Josh Smith with a little more than two minutes left in the game to put the Lakers up one.

Watch Kobe force his way right down the lane, getting a step on Smith in the process. Where Smith might expect a guy 34 years of age to try and lay it in (a nice target for Josh to go after), Bean goes beast mode and smashes the dunk instead, leaving Josh as an ornament.

