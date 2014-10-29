Watch Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard Get Technicals, Trade Heated Words

Remember the photo Kobe Bryant posted to Twitter of he and Dwight Howard mock fighting during their ill-fated season together? Real fisticuffs nearly took place late in the Houston Rockets’ smashing of the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

Midway through the fourth quarter with the visitors up big, Howard grabbed a defensive board and Bryant began to reach. Instead of letting the defender swipe a steal, Houston’s All-Star center turned around with his elbows extended and swung them in the direction of the Lakers legend.

Howard even made contact with Kobe’s jaw on one occasion, and the officials seemed to call an offensive foul after another nearly brushed Bryant’s face. The Lakers’ former superstar duo exchanged words, points, and looks immediately after the whistle and were separated by teammates.

Jawing continued while referees were reviewing the play. Is this Bryant calling Howard “soft?” You be the lip-reader:

Interestingly, officials ended up levying Bryant with a personal foul, Howard a flagrant 1, and both players technicals.

There was likely nothing malicious to Howard’s initial elbow. Once he realized Bryant was the opponent harassing him, though, their history makes it easy to believe Howard kept on swinging for a reason.

Byron Scott recently said that animosity between the pair was related to Dwight lacking Kobe’s drive for championships. And in response to an incendiary article that quoted anonymous sources as saying free agents weren’t signing with the Lakers because they were intimidated by Bryant, Howard insisted his decision to sign with Houston wasn’t because he was afraid of the Mamba.

This has been brewing for awhile. Bryant probably took too much exception to Howard’s physicality, and perhaps the latter was extra aggressive when he saw Kobe reaching. That’s it. Frankly, we’re just glad it came and went without any actual fighting or suspensions.

