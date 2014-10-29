Watch Kobe Bryant Hit First Classic Step-Back of 2014-2015 Season

There are several marquee headlines entering the 2014-15 NBA season. One of those headlines surrounds the return of Lakers’ superstar Kobe Bryant to the hardwood. Coming off a season where he only played six games before suffering a season-ending leg injury on top off tearing his Achilles tendon at the end of the 2012-13 season, there have been countless questions looming around the Mamba’s continued effectiveness, especially regarding impact of the illustrious Father Time.

While his major injuries have and will continue to force the five-time champ to adjust his game, his jumper has looked sharp throughout the 2014 preseason. So, it wasn’t too much of as a surprise that his second basket in regular season play since mid-December of last year came off a beautifully balanced, catch-and-shoot long jumper.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Welcome back, Black Mamba.

