Watch Kobe Bryant Pass Wilt Chamberlain in Super Slow Motion HD

Kobe Bryant has made about a million shots exactly like this in his NBA career, but few carry the same type of weight. With 7:55 to go in the second quarter of the Lakers/Kings last night, Kobe stuck this jumper to move him past Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s all-time scoring to vault the Mamba in fourth place.

Watch Kobe raise up and knock down history in super slow motion high definition:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook