Watch Kobe Bryant Pass Wilt Chamberlain in Super Slow Motion HD

#Video #Kobe Bryant
03.31.13 5 years ago

Kobe Bryant has made about a million shots exactly like this in his NBA career, but few carry the same type of weight. With 7:55 to go in the second quarter of the Lakers/Kings last night, Kobe stuck this jumper to move him past Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s all-time scoring to vault the Mamba in fourth place.

Watch Kobe raise up and knock down history in super slow motion high definition:

