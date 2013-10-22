Watch Kyrie Irving Shake Michael Carter-Williams & Evan Turner Before the Layup

The dribbling skills of Kyrie Irving shouldn’t surprise us. When he shakes a defender like a snake sloughs its skin, we should nod because it’s expected. But even though we’ve seen it before, and we’ll see it again, it never gets old watching him bamboozle defenders with his handle. Against the Sixers, he did it on consecutive possessions.

Poor Michael Carter-Williams. The rookie out of Syracuse was matched opposite Irving last night, and he didn’t have Jim Boeheim’s famed 2-3 zone to bail him out. Irving had 17 points and 12 dimes in a little over 28 minutes of action as the Cavs won 104-93. MCW finished just 1-for-11. Such is life as an NBA rookie.

While Evan Turner is a few years removed from being a rookie, this is a big year for him. The Sixers can extend him past his rookie deal (has to happen in the next 9 days, though), they can provide him a qualifying offer that’s around $8.7 million for the 2014-15 season, or they can let him leave in restricted free agency this summer. Most likely, they’ll trade him if anyone offers even a first round draft choice (a hot commodity these days).

Neither player’s backstory mattered to Kyrie Irving last night. On consecutive possessions, Irving split MCW and Turner and then crossed Turner up again before finding Alonzo Gee for a corner 3. It was 5 quick points and a reminder that Irving is on the cusp of superstardom this year.

Turner and MCW shouldn’t worry though, the Pied Piper of Cleveland does this sort of thing to everyone.

