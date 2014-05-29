Watch Lance Stephenson Blow In LeBron’s Ear

05.28.14 4 years ago

Lance Stephenson has been bipolar through the first five games of the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s been up and he’s been down, the latter of which came after LeBron James took him to task following some regrettable remarks about getting in James’ head. Despite this, Lance continued to mess with the NBA Finals MVP the last two seasons in Game 5.

Lance blew in LeBron’s ear during the fourth quarter, and James could only laugh at the absurdity of it all.

This came after Lance poked the ball away with a little under nine minutes in the third quarter and forced James to pick up his fifth foul diving for the loose ball.

“Born Ready” is “Representing BK to the fullest.”

