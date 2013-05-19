Watch Lance Stephenson Destroy in This High School Highlights Mixtape

Are you watching this Pacers/Knicks game? Lance Stephenson has been the best player on the floor (16 point in 15 minutes). And maybe even more significant? Lance believes that he’s the best player in the gym tonight.

Where does that confidence come from? Watch “Born Ready” destroy kids back at Lincoln High School to get an idea:

