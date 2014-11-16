Watch Lance Stephenson Get Slapped…By Himself

#Golden State Warriors
11.16.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The best part about this is how upset Lance Stephenson first appeared, like he was about to go after Harrison Barnes. Stephenson took a shot the face trying to get around a Barnes screen to stay with a hot-shooting Klay Thompson, but — as he tongued whatever gash opened in his mouth after suffering the slap, it became apparent he had no one to blame but himself.

Some have claimed this was a flop, but Stephenson really did get hit in the face, it was just his own hand that did it. Barnes’ shoulder slapped Stephenson’s palm right into his own dome, and Barnes was actually whistled for the infraction:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Stephenson wasn’t really trying to sell a foul, but reacting to a pretty vicious pimp slap…from himself.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLANCE STEPHENSONSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP