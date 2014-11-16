Watch Lance Stephenson Get Slapped…By Himself

The best part about this is how upset Lance Stephenson first appeared, like he was about to go after Harrison Barnes. Stephenson took a shot the face trying to get around a Barnes screen to stay with a hot-shooting Klay Thompson, but — as he tongued whatever gash opened in his mouth after suffering the slap, it became apparent he had no one to blame but himself.

Some have claimed this was a flop, but Stephenson really did get hit in the face, it was just his own hand that did it. Barnes’ shoulder slapped Stephenson’s palm right into his own dome, and Barnes was actually whistled for the infraction:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Stephenson wasn’t really trying to sell a foul, but reacting to a pretty vicious pimp slap…from himself.

