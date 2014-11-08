Watch Lance Stephenson Send Hornets To Victory With Buzzer-Beating Three

Make that two overtime game-winners for the Charlotte Hornets. Just over a week after Kemba Walker played hero against the Milwaukee Bucks in the return of Buzz City, Lance Stephenson kept the magic going with a last-second jumper of his own. Watch Born Ready give the Hornets a 122-119, double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks with a banked-in three-pointer as the game clock hit all zeros.

The in-bounder is often the most dangerous man, kids.

Stephenson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in his finest performance of the young season, while Al Jefferson kept the Hornets alive by pouring in 34 points of his own. Buzz City is back in a big, big way.

