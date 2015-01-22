Watch LeBron James Air Ball Free Throw

LeBron James says he’s felt better since returning from injury than he has all season, and The King’s stellar recent play supports that notion. Except for one aspect, that is – awful struggles at the free throw line. Watch those labors reach a nadir against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as James air balls from the charity stripe.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Actually, it’s about an entire foot short, LeBron.
James came into Cleveland’s game versus Utah having made just 25 of his 41 free throw attempts since returning to the lineup, good for a paltry 61 percent. But hey, it can’t get any worse than this, right?
More importantly, the flu-ridden LeBron has helped the Cavaliers to a 53-40 halftime lead. He has 15 points, four rebounds, and five assists at the break.
Remember when Bron proclaimed that he could be a 90/50/40 player if he wanted to? Meaning he could shoot 90% from the free throw line….. I guess he just doesn’t want it enough. Yikes!