Watch LeBron James Fly For Back-To-Back Slams

Despite playing the majority of the third quarter that saw his Heat outscored by the Wizards 32-16, LeBron James did find time in the first half to throw down a couple dunks. One was a breakaway off a long rebound and quick outlet, and the other was a one-handed oop that looked way too easy.

While his rim-rockers were fun, the Wiz destroyed the Heat in the second half for a 100-82 preseason victory. James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all played over 9 minutes in that quarter, too. Still, it’s preseason, so lets just marvel at the dunks and ignore any signs that might point to a more prolonged Heat lapse.

The season hasn’t even started yet, but it’s just two weeks away!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.