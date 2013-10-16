Watch LeBron James Fly For Back-To-Back Slams

#Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James #GIFs
10.15.13 5 years ago

Despite playing the majority of the third quarter that saw his Heat outscored by the Wizards 32-16, LeBron James did find time in the first half to throw down a couple dunks. One was a breakaway off a long rebound and quick outlet, and the other was a one-handed oop that looked way too easy.

While his rim-rockers were fun, the Wiz destroyed the Heat in the second half for a 100-82 preseason victory. James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all played over 9 minutes in that quarter, too. Still, it’s preseason, so lets just marvel at the dunks and ignore any signs that might point to a more prolonged Heat lapse.

The season hasn’t even started yet, but it’s just two weeks away!

