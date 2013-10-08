Watch LeBron James Slam Home His First Dunk Of The Season & A Double-Spin Move From Chris Bosh

10.08.13 5 years ago

Two-time defending MVP â€” and winner of 4 of the last 5 Maurice Podoloff trophies â€” LeBron James, played his first preseason game last night as the Heat beat the Hawks 92-87. Thought James was an unremarkable 4-for-11 from the field and 1-for-4 from the line (not looking good for our first wish), he did throw down a nice two-handed slam.

The Hawks over-rotated, and when the ball swung back to LeBron, he dribbled past two reaching defenders for a two-handed flush.

While ‘Bron was human in his first taste of preseason, Chris Bosh was 7-for-8 from the field to lead the Heat with 21 points in less than 21 minutes. That included this twirling, double-spin move for the layup in the second quarter.

“Whooa, Chris Bosh, working on his ball handling skills this offseason.” – Hubie Brown Missed you Hubie.

