LeBron & Wade Wheelbarrow Videobomb Chris Bosh

The Heat were at it again on their home floor, videobombing Chris Bosh as he was being interviewed following the Heat’s 122-103 win at home against the Kings on Friday night. It should be noted that Bosh started all this as his more famous Heat mates, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were getting interviewed after games. But they keep trying to one-up each other, and tonight it was a Wade-‘Bron combo.

Watch as the two Heat stars wheelbarrow behind Bosh while he’s attempting to talk to the Heat’s sideline reporter, Jason Jackson. Bosh tries to keep it together, but immediately starts laughing when he sees what they’re doing.

Where does this rank among the Miami videobombs? Or are they getting annoying for you?

