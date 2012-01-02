Watch Michael Beasley Freak Out When He Sees His Finger Bone

It’s easy to start laughing when you see this, but I’m pretty sure you would have the same reaction if this happened to you. In last night’s Minnesota/Dallas game, Michael Beasley was fighting for a loose ball and had his finger smashed in the process.

He went to the bench to ge a good look at his finger and … “OH SHIT, THAT’S MY BONE!”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The injury is being described as a laceration not a break, and Beasley said he’ll try to play through it even though it’s the index finger on his shooting hand.

What’s the worst on-court injury you’e ever seen?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook