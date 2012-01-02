Watch Michael Beasley Freak Out When He Sees His Finger Bone

#Video
01.02.12 7 years ago 13 Comments

It’s easy to start laughing when you see this, but I’m pretty sure you would have the same reaction if this happened to you. In last night’s Minnesota/Dallas game, Michael Beasley was fighting for a loose ball and had his finger smashed in the process.

He went to the bench to ge a good look at his finger and … “OH SHIT, THAT’S MY BONE!”

The injury is being described as a laceration not a break, and Beasley said he’ll try to play through it even though it’s the index finger on his shooting hand.

What’s the worst on-court injury you’e ever seen?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagMICHAEL BEASLEYMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP