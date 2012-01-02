Watch Michael Beasley Freak Out When He Sees His Finger Bone

It’s easy to start laughing when you see this, but I’m pretty sure you would have the same reaction if this happened to you. In last night’s Minnesota/Dallas game, Michael Beasley was fighting for a loose ball and had his finger smashed in the process.
He went to the bench to ge a good look at his finger and … “OH SHIT, THAT’S MY BONE!”
The injury is being described as a laceration not a break, and Beasley said he’ll try to play through it even though it’s the index finger on his shooting hand.
What’s the worst on-court injury you’e ever seen?
shaun livingston going down dislocating or tearing about everything in his knee
or the guy nearly getting his eye poked out in college (was it allen ray?)
He handled that like a motherfucking man
@sx: good callon the allen ray injury. that was one of the worst things ever.
Might be a blessing in disguise for the Wolves. Means more playing time for Williams.
In college a dude on the other team fell under the basket and smashed is head off the wall/floor/panelling all the same time, it was very very disgusting and bloody.
I’m still lol-ing at the description. He reacted EXACTLY as anyone should when they can see their own bone lolol
yeah cant blame him for real, seeing the bone in your finger is never a good thing or something you cant react to. Maybe only Kobe wouldnt but thats purely for show…then again, he has had so many injuries that he has ignored at this point, Im sure he wouldnt have cared.
Lol kobe ain’t bionic…any1 hoo sees a bone sticking out thru their skin is guna freak the fuck out
No bullshit this is exactly what my brother text me last night:
Aye when you go to dime 2mar I’m quite sure ”OH SHIT! THAS MY BONE!?” will be discussed
Shaun Livingston hands down! I almost threw up watching him go down! It’s a miracle dude is still playing!
The Shaun Livingston injury was just awful.
I remember a video of Bynum elbowing Gerald Wallace in the ribcage when he was about to get dunked on. The injury (broken ribs, collapsed lungs) didn’t look so bad on camera, but I remember seeing Wallace writhing around the ground, moaning in pain, and I just felt it.
Bogut.
At 0:39 woman in purple is deeply concerned.