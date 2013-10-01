Watch Michael Jordan’s Uncensored Interview For The Release Of NBA 2K14

We mentioned this earlier today, when Michael Jordan said he could take LeBron James and anyone else 1-on-1 in his prime (with that Kobe caveat), but now we’ve got the full interview in tandem with the release of the hotly anticipated NBA 2K14.

One of our favorite moments in the interview comes right at the beginning when MJ talks about what things were like when he first came into the NBA.

Physically, it was a much more physical game than what it is today. You couldn’t walk across the lane without getting checked. Or the screens, illegal screens, holding, you always had to pay a price. If you were aggressive and you were a gung-ho guy, you would go in, you would go in with the understanding that, ‘I’m gonna get hit, I’m gonna pay the price.’ But, you know, that’s part of the game. I’m not going to be afraid to go inside. Those are the types of things that these kids DON’T EVEN HAVE A CLUE of how we had to grow up and how we had to play.

Awesome.

Here are some of the other notes from the uncensored interview:

-Some of the players MJ looked up to in the NBA as he was growing up (and you can probably already guess most of them): Dr. J, David Thompson and Walter Davis.

-An anecdote about playing O.J. Mayo at his camp while Mayo was still in high school that doesn’t surprise us much, except that Mayo was a very cocky high school player.

-He talks about his battles with Gary Payton, and says he always thought he had the advantage once he got the ball.

-The aforementioned LeBron, Kobe stuff.

-“What is twerking?”

