Watch Michael Jordan Drain 11 Consecutive Shots At Basketball Camp

#Michael Jordan #Video
08.05.14 4 years ago

They say the jumper is the last thing to go. So it’s not surprising that arguably the most talented mid-range shooter of all-time can make 11 consecutive unguarded shots, but that doesn’t make watching 51 year-old Michael Jordan effortlessly do so any less entertaining.

“Around The World” is a fun, fun game. Playing it against His Airness, though, would obviously be anything but.

(Video via Rudee Lockwood)

Are you surprised by MJ’s jumper?

