Watch Nate Robinson Hang In Air For No-Look, Behind Head Dime To JJ Hickson

We’re most accustomed to highlighting the size-defying dunks and incredible shot-making antics of Nate Robinson, but the mighty mite can definitely drop dimes, too. Watch Robinson show off incredible court sense by finding a cutting JJ Hickson for a layup as he hangs in the air with his back to the basket during the Denver Nuggets’ hard-fought win over the Utah Jazz.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Let’s have another look at that:

Wild.

You hear a lot about the smartest players being able to anticipate actions well before they happen, and that’s what Nate does here. He knows that his penetration will draw Enes Kanter to help on the ball and leave a clear lane to the rim for Hickson. Still, by the time Robinson goes airborne, his intended target hasn’t even come open:

But it doesn’t matter. Robinson has enough enough gumption and confidence in Hickson to put himself in a compromising position without complete assurance that he can get out of it. In a nutshell, that’s what high-level basketball is about – a player getting in a difficult situation and having the consistent ability to come out of it with his team gaining an advantage.

Robinson makes doing so look easy; if only that were actually the case.

(Video via r/nba user kylepg)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.