Watch The NBA’s “12 Plays Of Christmas”

12.24.14 4 years ago

We just finished counting down the NBA’s top 10 Christmas Day moments. Now the league has followed our league with the “12 Plays Of Christmas,” a video ranking of the all-time best sequences from games played on December 25.

With an epic slate of matchups like Thursday’s, we’re surely in store for more awesome plays like those above. What’s a better present than that?

Merry Christmas!

