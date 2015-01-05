Nick Young’s Crossover & 180-Degree Layup

Last season, Nick Young famously attempted a 360-degree layup on a drive that hit nothing but the top of the backboard, leaving viewers scratching their heads. On Sunday night against the visiting Indiana Pacers, Swaggy P saw a different result on an acrobatic layup, even though this time it came off a half-body rotation.

With the Lakers down by two points midway through the final quarter, Young got a step on Luis Scola with a nice crossover to clear a path into the lane. The 29-year-old then elevated for the layup but was met by Roy Hibbert. The contact with Hibbert forced Swaggy’s body to rotate, but he was still able to finish the backwards circus flip to tie up the game.

It’s also worth noting Young did hit a 360-degree layup last season, too.

Young struggled shooting the ball, going 4-of-12 from the field, but he continued to stay aggressive and got to the charity strip 12 times, where he hit all 12. He finished with a team-high 22 points, and was responsible for the second loudest moment of the night at the STAPLES Center — after Kobe’s go-ahead shot.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Video via NBA)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.