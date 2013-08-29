Watch Nick Young Throw Down An Easy 360 Alley-Oop

#Nick Young #Video
08.29.13 5 years ago

When he isn’t adding to his ridiculous sneaker collection or being a NBA fashion icon, Nick Young is busy making dunking look really, REALLY easy. Seriously, check him out here during a recent workout with the Lakers. Swaggy P goes backdoor in a drill and throws down the easiest 360 alley-oop you’ll ever see.

[RELATED: Dime Q&A – Nick Young On Kendrick Lamar & The New Call Of Duty: Ghosts Multiplayer Trailer]

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

And just so you know dunking isn’t the only thing Swaggy is working on this summer…

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Who is the best dunker in the NBA?

