Watch Ol’ “Reliable” Kevin Durant Drop 36 As OKC Staves Off Elimination

The Oklahoman headline that caused quite a stir this morning proved less-than-prophetic despite their sports editor’s public apology. The “Mr. Unreliable” moniker couldn’t have been less accurate during Oklahoma City’s blowout, 104-84, Game 6 win in Memphis. Kevin Durant led the way with 36 points and 10 rebounds and now we can all chortle at the paper’s timing.

KD wasn’t as light’s out as he was at times during his as-yet-unannounced MVP regular season, and he was 0-for-6 from deep, badly missing everything on one such attempt. Still, he was 11-for-24 from the field and knocked down 14-of-15 free throws after missing a Joey Crawford doozy during the final seconds of OT in Game 5.

As for the headline, everyone from Russell Westbrook to KD’s mom admonished the choice of diction by the paper:

Typical Oklahoman on Kevin. UNBELIEVABLE!! KEVIN is RELIABLE!!! — Wanda Pratt (@MamaDurant) May 1, 2014

Westbrook on the headline: "That's BS in my eyes." — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) May 1, 2014

KD, as is custom, had the perfect quote after the game to sum up the — probably overblown — (non-) story.

KD on any extra motivation from the headline: "I'm not going to give them credit for nothing. We were down 3-2. We needed to win this game." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 2, 2014

#WhyNot Russ was also back to the locomotive force he normally inhabits. He attacked the rim instead of settling for all those clanked 3-pointers, and finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and this pretty flush/banshee scream on the outlet from KD:

Game 7 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City will come some time Saturday, so whatever plans you had this weekend, cancel them.

(video via Dawk Ins)

