Watch Orlando Magic Guard Victor Oladipo Throw Down A Sick 360 Dunk

Victor Oladipo capped off his second straight 30-point performance with his phenomenal 360 dunk against the Rockets in the 4th quarter. The dunk all but sealed an Orlando Magic victory.
This is a pretty damn cool angle.
Daaaaaang.
As a Rockets fan, this finishing move fatality was the best way to go out, much better than a layup or 3pt play….its like being killed by a Samurai or Ned Stark…
Daaaaaang.
As a Rockets fan, this finishing move fatality was the best way to go out, much better than a layup or 3pt play….its like being killed by a Samurai or Ned Stark…