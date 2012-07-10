Watch Out For Jordan Brand’s Rise Above Truck Nationwide

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.10.12 6 years ago

The Jordan Brand is literally rolling out a new addition to its already nice fleet of kicks. This one happens to be a 28-foot truck. The #RISEABOVE truck is a 28-foot-long RV with a Jumpman hood ornament that looks like a Mercedes, a vertical leap test it can mount on the exterior and a better shoe shop than most cities have inside its back doors.

The truck is traveling from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. Check out the Super.Fly station inside the back that has sizes and styles for you to try on, especially if you’re going to test your vert â€” which anyone can see with an electronic board on the back showing the best jumps of the day.

If you want to see where the truck is, just use the hashtag #riseabovetruck on Twitter.

Hit the jump to see a few more photos of the truck in action.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJordan BrandStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP