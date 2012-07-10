Watch Out For Jordan Brand’s Rise Above Truck Nationwide

The Jordan Brand is literally rolling out a new addition to its already nice fleet of kicks. This one happens to be a 28-foot truck. The #RISEABOVE truck is a 28-foot-long RV with a Jumpman hood ornament that looks like a Mercedes, a vertical leap test it can mount on the exterior and a better shoe shop than most cities have inside its back doors.

The truck is traveling from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. Check out the Super.Fly station inside the back that has sizes and styles for you to try on, especially if you’re going to test your vert â€” which anyone can see with an electronic board on the back showing the best jumps of the day.

If you want to see where the truck is, just use the hashtag #riseabovetruck on Twitter.

