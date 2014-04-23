Watch Paul George Lead The Pacers Past The Hawks

Despite grabbing the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers have been spiraling out of control since the trade deadline. After losing Game 1 to the Atlanta Hawks, the criticism and questions surrounding Indy only increased in volume. Therefore, a Game 2 win on their home-court was arguably considered a necessity for the Pacers. Paul George seemed to get that message loud and clear, regardless of his off-day extracurriculars.

PG hit a buzzer-beater to close the third quarter that echoed the urgency of the game for the Pacers. He knocked down a three-pointer as the backboard lights went red to end the period. The shot gave the Pacers a 14-point advantage heading into the fourth, and the Hawks couldn’t overcome the margin.

The Pacers went on to beat the Hawks, 101-85, and George led the way with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. The series is tied at one and heads to the ATL for the next two games.

