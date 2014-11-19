Watch Paul Millsap Shake Carlos Boozer, Dunk On Top Of Jordan Hill

Paul Millsap is the only Atlanta Hawk who showed up in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers. Perhaps this awesome play will inspire his teammates to get going. Watch Millsap lose Carlos Boozer with a slick crossover and rise for a dunk on Jordan Hill.

Sick.

Millsap had 19 points in the first half but the Hawks trailed the Lakers 67-52 on the strength of 61(!) percent shooting. Kobe Bryant paced Los Angeles with 19 points, while Carlos Boozer and Jeremy Lin chipped-in with 18 points and 12 points, respectively.

It’s almost tough to blame Atlanta for its lack of intensity. There appear to be more Lakers fans than Hawks fans at Phillips Arena tonight. With Millsap intent on making this a game, though, it’d be nice if his teammates would follow suit.

