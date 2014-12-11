Watch Rafal Lipinski Throw Down In A Dunk Session At The Jordan Hanger

Polish high-flyer Rafal “Lipek” Lipinski created quite a splash this past summer around the dunking world. The 6-2 professional dunker soared his way to three FIBA 3×3 World Tour Dunk Contest championships and dropped jaws when he dunked over two people – one person sitting on the shoulders of a standing person – at the City Slam LA competition in Venice Beach.

The international dunker has been raising the dunking world to new heights since 2012, so it only seemed appropriate that his new showcase of slams went down at the latest hotspot in the basketball world, the exclusive Jordan Hanger in Los Angeles.

Lipek brought out his major bounce at the Jordan Hanger, including a 180 Eastbay, a plethora of windmill variations, and much more rim rockers that will make any dunking fan swoon. Enjoy this dazzling dunk session from Lipek, by the way of Dunkademics, and stay tuned to see how Lipek helps the dunking world evolve to the next level.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.