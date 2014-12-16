Watch Rajon Rondo Get Fancy On Fast Break Dish To Avery Bradley

We had to watch the replay three times to fully understand how Rajon Rondo got the ball to Avery Bradley for a transition layup. It’s actually quite simple, but looks anything but in real-time. Watch the Boston Celtics’ maestro get fancy by going behind his back to fool Luc Mbah a Moute then immediately dishing a quick bounce pass to Bradley for an easy layup in his team’s game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Pretty slick.

Rodno has five points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and foour steals on 2-3 shooting late in the third quarter. After a lackluster start, the Celtics have a 20-point lead on the woebegone Sixers.

What do you think?

