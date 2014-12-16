Watch Rajon Rondo Get Fancy On Fast Break Dish To Avery Bradley

#Video #Boston Celtics #GIFs
12.15.14 4 years ago

We had to watch the replay three times to fully understand how Rajon Rondo got the ball to Avery Bradley for a transition layup. It’s actually quite simple, but looks anything but in real-time. Watch the Boston Celtics’ maestro get fancy by going behind his back to fool Luc Mbah a Moute then immediately dishing a quick bounce pass to Bradley for an easy layup in his team’s game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Pretty slick.

Rodno has five points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and foour steals on 2-3 shooting late in the third quarter. After a lackluster start, the Celtics have a 20-point lead on the woebegone Sixers.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSgifsRAJON RONDOvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP