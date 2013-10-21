Watch Reggie Jackson’s Fast Break And-1 Slam Over Jazz Center Enes Kanter

#Oklahoma City Thunder #GIFs
10.21.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be missing their All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook for at least the first two months of the season. While that means Kevin Durant will be carrying a heavier offensive load, it also means increased playing time for third year guard Reggie Jackson.

While he’s nowhere near the slashing, chest-thumping adrenalin rush that is #WhyNot Westbrook, Jackson can get out and finish on the break pretty well, too. Jackson’s own athleticism was evident against the Jazz yesterday during this fast break finish over lumbering center Enes Kanter.

Reggie led OKC in scoring with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting (2/3 on 3 pt) in the 88-82 Thunder victory. If OKC is going to survive the absence of Westbrook without handing over the Western Conference to the Spurs, Clippers, Rockets, or the other Western challengers during the season’s first 20 games, Jackson will need to keep playing near this level.

