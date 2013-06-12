Watch Roy Hibbert Obliterate A Bottle Of Gatorade In 4 Seconds

06.12.13 5 years ago

When he hasn’t been out at the E3 gaming convention giving people a taste of what the upcoming Call Of Duty: Ghosts will be like, Roy Hibbert has been obliterating his own challenge. In case you’re unaware, Hibbert was caught on camera during the Eastern Conference Finals absolutely chugging a bottle of Gatorade. Because of that, the #RoyHibbertChallenge took on a life of its own. Recently, he went on ESPN’s SportsNation to show off his skills again. This is impressive.

How fast can you chug a Gatorade?

