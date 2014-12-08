Watch Russell Westbrook Knife Through Defense For Monstrous Tomahawk Slam

12.07.14 4 years ago

This might be our favorite play of the young season so far. Watch Russell Westbrook knife through the defense and rise for a monstrous cock-back, tomahawk jam before letting out a primal scream and pose in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s win over the Detroit Pistons.

Holy ****.

Can you think of a more Westbrook-ish sequence than this one? The speed. The explosiveness. The power. The anger. The emotion. Russ in a nutshell.

The Thunder withstood a late Pistons rally to hold on for a 96-94 road win. Westbrook had 22 points (9-19 FGs), 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

