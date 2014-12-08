Watch Russell Westbrook Knife Through Defense For Monstrous Tomahawk Slam

This might be our favorite play of the young season so far. Watch Russell Westbrook knife through the defense and rise for a monstrous cock-back, tomahawk jam before letting out a primal scream and pose in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s win over the Detroit Pistons.
Holy ****.
Can you think of a more Westbrook-ish sequence than this one? The speed. The explosiveness. The power. The anger. The emotion. Russ in a nutshell.
The Thunder withstood a late Pistons rally to hold on for a 96-94 road win. Westbrook had 22 points (9-19 FGs), 11 rebounds, and seven assists.
This is why this guy (for me) is the most Beastly player in the league…NO ONE attacks more aggressively than Russel Westbrook. This subtle hesitation, to the cut, to the .00001 second to full explosion is Alien.