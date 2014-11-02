Watch Scorching Klay Thompson Drop 41 Points On 18 Shots Against Lakers

Whether Klay Thompson is the league’s best two-way shooting guard or otherwise, he’s now getting paid like it. And after his career performance against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers last night, it’s never been easier to believe his agent’s boasts. Watch the newly-extended Golden State Warriors sharpshooter drop 41 points on just 18 shots in his team’s 127-104 win over their Southern California rivals last night.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yeah. That definitely looks like a guy who’s worth a max contract.

What a joy it is to watch young players like Thompson develop. Two years ago, he was almost purely a catch-and-shoot or basic post-up player. His lack of comfort off the bounce and finishing in the paint put a fairly stable ceiling on his offensive game, and it’s one that would have been high nonetheless – elite shooters with size are still rare.

But even more unique are the players that double as utmost marksmen and secondary playmakers. After years of hard work in the gym honing his handle, touch, and general understanding, that’s what Thompson appears to have become. And considering his obvious prowess on the defensive end, perhaps now really is the time to consider him basketball’s top shooting guard.

The scary thing, of course, is that there isn’t any reason to believe that Thompson won’t keep getting better. As hard as that is to fathom after a game like Saturday’s, he’s obviously shown that he’s willing to put in the work to improve. And considering the strides Thompson has made in barely three seasons, it’s even remiss to think he won’t continue improving.

(Video via NBA)

Is Klay the league’s best shooting guard?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.