Watch Scorching Steph Curry Score 11 Straight Points Versus Mexico

09.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Nobody cooks like Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar put on an absolute clinic in the third quarter of Team USA’s win over Mexico today, scoring 11 straight points that hopefully woke him from a multi-game World Cup slumber.

Curry entered the Round of 16 shooting just 14-of-37 (37.8 percent) from the field and averaging 9.4 points per game. His 20 points, six three-pointers, and incendiary third quarter binge against Mexico will surely go a long way towards his confidence as Team USA continues its run to World Cup gold.

