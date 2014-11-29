Watch Serge Ibaka Take Off From Just Inside Free Throw Line For Soaring Slam

Believe it or not, Russell Westbrook didn’t beat the New York Knicks all by himself last night. Serge Ibaka had a hand in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominance, too. Watch the hyper-athletic big man catch a pass and initiate lift-off from just inside the free throw line for a soaring, powerful slam.

Damn.

Ibaka is the rare player that doesn’t prefer to jump off of two feet or one foot – he’s just as incredibly explosive either way. Here he is jamming from a step farther back during the 2011 Dunk Contest, for instance:

Ibaka scored all 14 of his points versus New York in the first half. Friday night was definitely about Westbrook, but the Thunder’s myriad of other talented players were on full display, too. Just imagine once the reigning MVP makes his season debut.

(Video via NBA) (GIF via @_MarcusD_)

