Watch Shaq Pin Charles Barkley On Inside The NBA

TNT’s Inside the NBA crew has been killing it during possibly the most exciting opening round in NBA Playoff history. An ongoing faux-feud between Shaq and Charles Barkley — that almost led to a formal fight, though it’s appeared to have been cancelled — has been good for some laughs, and last night Shaq-fu showed why his ample size is just too much for Chuck.

Watch the Big Aristotle overpower the Round Mound of Rebound before pinning him for the three count:

Who wins in a real fight?

