Watch Shaq Pin Charles Barkley On Inside The NBA

05.02.14 4 years ago

TNT’s Inside the NBA crew has been killing it during possibly the most exciting opening round in NBA Playoff history. An ongoing faux-feud between Shaq and Charles Barkley — that almost led to a formal fight, though it’s appeared to have been cancelled — has been good for some laughs, and last night Shaq-fu showed why his ample size is just too much for Chuck.

Watch the Big Aristotle overpower the Round Mound of Rebound before pinning him for the three count:

Who wins in a real fight?

