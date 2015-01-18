Watch Siena Freshman Collapse Basket During After Pre-Game Reverse Jam

01.17.15 4 years ago

This was a nice dunk – smooth and effortless. But it hardly the type that should cause a backboard stanchion to collapse. Perhaps there was some gamesmanship ship at play from home court Canisius? If so, it certainly worked. Watch Siena freshman Willem Brandwijk throw down a casual double-pump reverse jam during warm-ups of his team’s loss to Canisius, followed by the basket slowly collapsing several seconds later.

Yeah. That’s not exactly Jerome Lane or Shaquille O’Neal.

Perhaps assuming the basket’s downfall was a metaphor for its own, Siena lost to Canisius 83-49. Brandwijk finished with just one point on 0-4 shooting.

But hey, at least he’ll have something cool to tell the kids – and the video to prove it.

(Video via Siena Saints)

