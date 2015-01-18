Watch Siena Freshman Collapse Basket During After Pre-Game Reverse Jam

This was a nice dunk – smooth and effortless. But it hardly the type that should cause a backboard stanchion to collapse. Perhaps there was some gamesmanship ship at play from home court Canisius? If so, it certainly worked. Watch Siena freshman Willem Brandwijk throw down a casual double-pump reverse jam during warm-ups of his team’s loss to Canisius, followed by the basket slowly collapsing several seconds later.

MBB: Willem Brandwijk just did this to the backboard at the Koessler Center with 2-hand pregame reverse jam. pic.twitter.com/Xfl1R12fAe — Siena Saints (@SienaSaints) January 16, 2015

Yeah. That’s not exactly Jerome Lane or Shaquille O’Neal.

Perhaps assuming the basket’s downfall was a metaphor for its own, Siena lost to Canisius 83-49. Brandwijk finished with just one point on 0-4 shooting.

But hey, at least he’ll have something cool to tell the kids – and the video to prove it.

(Video via Siena Saints)

