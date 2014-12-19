Watch Steph Curry Drill 3-Pointer After Getting Hand-Off From Andre Iguodala

Do you like football? Us neither – compared to hoops, at least. But it’s still fun to see aspects of our two most popular games cross over. Watch Steph Curry drill an insanely difficult three-pointer after getting a hand-off from Andre Iguodala.

Holy hell.

How Curry was able to set his feet, gather balance, and rise for this jumper like it was any other we’ll never understand. And what a heads-up play from Iguodala, too; he clearly knows where his team’s bread is buttered.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder began the game red-hot, the Golden State Warriors are now. Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and company have turned an early 17-point deficit into an eight-point lead late in the second quarter. Considering this game’s wild shot-making and frenetic pace, though, something tells us Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s team will have a run in it before long.

It can’t be stressed enough: Turn this game on. Now.

