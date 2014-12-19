Watch Steph Curry Drill 3-Pointer After Getting Hand-Off From Andre Iguodala

Do you like football? Us neither – compared to hoops, at least. But it’s still fun to see aspects of our two most popular games cross over. Watch Steph Curry drill an insanely difficult three-pointer after getting a hand-off from Andre Iguodala.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Holy hell.
How Curry was able to set his feet, gather balance, and rise for this jumper like it was any other we’ll never understand. And what a heads-up play from Iguodala, too; he clearly knows where his team’s bread is buttered.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder began the game red-hot, the Golden State Warriors are now. Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and company have turned an early 17-point deficit into an eight-point lead late in the second quarter. Considering this game’s wild shot-making and frenetic pace, though, something tells us Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s team will have a run in it before long.
It can’t be stressed enough: Turn this game on. Now.
(GIF via @_MarcusD_)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With