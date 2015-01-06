Steph Curry Fools Russell Westbrook With Ridiculous Between-Legs Dribble

01.05.15 4 years ago 4 Comments

So much for existence of the wildly outdated notion that Steph Curry is “just a shooter” – we’ve never seen this move performed to such effect at the NBA level. Watch the Golden State Warriors’ maestro drop the ball between his legs and pick it up with the same hand – his left! – to blow by Russell Westbrook for a layup early in his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Disgusting. Poor Russ had no chance.

Golden State leads Oklahoma City 17-10 midway through the first quarter due to a scorching hot start from Klay Thompson. Considering what Kevin Durant did the last time these two teams met, though, we hardly believe the Thunder will trail all game long.

Drop what you’re doing and put on NBATV. This one’s already living up to the hype.

