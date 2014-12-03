Watch Steph Curry Hit Game-Winning Pull-Up Three With 2 Seconds Remaining

12.03.14 4 years ago

MVP! MVP! MVP!

The Golden State Warriors trailed the Orlando Magic by two when Stephen Curry took a pass and began up the floor. You know what happened next.

Orlando had a chance to win after Steph’s heroics while in-bounding the ball with just over two seconds remaining, but Draymond Green knocked an errant pass to Curry who held on to seal a 98-97 victory.

MVP? At this point in the season, Steph has our vote.

What do you think?

