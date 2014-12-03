Watch Steph Curry Hit Game-Winning Pull-Up Three With 2 Seconds Remaining

MVP! MVP! MVP!
The Golden State Warriors trailed the Orlando Magic by two when Stephen Curry took a pass and began up the floor. You know what happened next.
Orlando had a chance to win after Steph’s heroics while in-bounding the ball with just over two seconds remaining, but Draymond Green knocked an errant pass to Curry who held on to seal a 98-97 victory.
MVP? At this point in the season, Steph has our vote.
What do you think?
It’s interesting to see how wide the field is with MVP Candidates, a whole new crop from last year. PG, KD with injury and interestingly LBJ still settling with his new team.
Marc Gasol and Curry are my fave players and its nice seeing them as legit contenders. The ‘Brow’ is making his case for the future being now too.