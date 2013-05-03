Watch Stephen Curry Eviscerate The Nuggets During Last Night’s Third Quarter

Once again, Stephen Curry waited for the perfect time last night before unleashing a barrage of dimes and triples on Denver. The Nuggets controlled the first half of Game 6, dominating the glass and holding Golden State’s crowd in check. But just like Game 4, Curry came out of the locker room spitting fire. Once the storm was over, they had to pull the plug on the Nuggets season.

Can the Warriors beat the Spurs?

