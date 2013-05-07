Watch Stephen Curry’s Incredible Third Quarter Against the Spurs

#NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
05.07.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

We can only hope you just saw the show Stephen Curry put on in the third quarter against the Spurs tonight. He scored or assisted on 30 Warriors points in the quarter! Here are his offensive plays from the third – his teammates’ reactions on the sideline might be just as good as Steph’s shooting:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA PlayoffsSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP