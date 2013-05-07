Watch Stephen Curry’s Incredible Third Quarter Against the Spurs

We can only hope you just saw the show Stephen Curry put on in the third quarter against the Spurs tonight. He scored or assisted on 30 Warriors points in the quarter! Here are his offensive plays from the third – his teammates’ reactions on the sideline might be just as good as Steph’s shooting:
I’ve been feeling Steph’s game for a while now. He is playing with that happiness-creativity-gut-madness players sometimes forget about. It was a very different style, but I remember The White Chocolate used to play with a very similar feeling, having fun on the court.
Curry is a great shooter. But how can Popovitch accept such an inept defense ? What Curry does is using a high pick, which is made easy since the guy defending the pick stays far away from the pick. Since Bogut doesn’t shoot from the high post, Diaw or Duncan must help by preventing Curry from dribbling around the pick and getting the space he needs to shoot. In Europe, he would never shoot the three so easily.
Why don’t you go out there and guard curry?..
Why don’t you take over Pop’s job? lol