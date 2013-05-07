Watch Stephen Curry’s Incredible Third Quarter Against the Spurs

We can only hope you just saw the show Stephen Curry put on in the third quarter against the Spurs tonight. He scored or assisted on 30 Warriors points in the quarter! Here are his offensive plays from the third – his teammates’ reactions on the sideline might be just as good as Steph’s shooting:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook