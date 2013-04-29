Watch Stephen Curry Shock The Nuggets With An Unbelievable Third-Quarter Scoring Run

#Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
04.29.13 5 years ago

Last night in Golden State’s runaway Game 4 victory over the visiting Nuggets, Stephen Curry started slow and Mark Jackson even contemplated shutting down his star for the night. His sore left ankle was bothering him, and at some point, the Warriors had to think ahead. The Warriors couldn’t have their best player re-injuring his problem area. This series still isn’t over — even at 3-1 — because Denver has two more home games. Instead, Curry sucked it up, and scored 22 points during a six-minute stretch in the third.

What’s the best shooting performance you’ve ever seen?

