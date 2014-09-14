Watch Team USA Get The Gold And Do The Shmoney Dance…Except Derrick Rose

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kyrie was named MVP, as we predicted, and James Harden led the whole team in doing the Shmoney…well, except Derrick Rose.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

As some of you may remember, Derrick declined to dance with LeBron James and Company when getting introduced as a starter before the 2012 All-Star game. Except, we know he’s got some rhythm in those hips, as he showed against Slovenia.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Regardless of Derrick’s dour disdain for dancing (and now alliteration), the USA has won the gold medal, extending their streak of consecutive wins on the international level to 63. In a couple weeks training camps open, officially starting the 2014-15 NBA season.

The FIBA World Cup has been a helpful diversion during a time normally reserved for the start of football and late-season baseball (yawn). Despite the America’s dominance during the last weeks in Spain these were some talented international squads, just not as good as USA — or even close, if the final scores are any indication (Turkey came gave them a run, though).

We’re still a peeved Spain couldn’t pull it together to give us a gold medal game many thought might favor the home country, but for now we’re just gonna try and do the Shmoney like our gold-medal winning countrymen. Barring that, we’ll just smile in delight like Derrick did.

Click to see USA team members posing with their gold medals…