Watch This One-Handed Kevin Durant Dunk At Drew League

Oklahoma City Thunder star, Kevin Durant, stopped by Drew League in Compton, California this weekend and showed everyone how the three-time NBA scoring champion drops buckets. Durant finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 3 assists for team LAUNFD. One of his buckets was a thunderous slam with the opposing team unable get a body in front of him before he turned the corner on a high-screen and took to the air.

