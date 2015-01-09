Watch This Tongue-In-Cheek Animated Short: “Spurs Special Forces”

We’d always assumed the San Antonio Spurs were really a rag-tag band of elite Special Forces. Gregg Popovich is obviously a spy after earning a Soviet Studies BA from the Air Force Academy and flirting with the C.I.A. Plus, there’s no way they can pass so well without some serious training usually reserved for the Green Berets. That’s what makes Matt Hill‘s animated spoof: Spurs Special Forces for BallerBall so on point. Come check out Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Pop as the Spurs Special Forces.

Watch the Spurs Special Forces get tricked by a wily fan and lose Manu Ginobili — disguised as a small boy. Duncan, Tony and Pop track him down by cross-checking Argentinian restaurants and then doing a body fat scan of the hotel they find, a not-so-subtle dig at San Antonionians escalating blood pressure after consuming all that BBQ. Finally, they get Manu and he breaks off the shackles of remaining deep undercover.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We tweeted at one of the Express-News reporters that the beat guys and Popovich are like characters in a John Le Carré novel, and while it was a primarily a compliment for the beat reporters who have to sift through a lot of “no comments” and stern stares from Popovich, it also works for this animated short.

I … um … er … thanks? RT @SpencerTyrel You & your Express-News brethren are like characters in a John Le Carré novel — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 5, 2015

Still laughing at the Manu bald spot joke, too.

(via Matt Hill of BallerBall)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.