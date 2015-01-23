Watch The Top 10 Plays From The First Half Of The 2014-15 NBA Season

We’re nearing the midpoint of the 2014-15 NBA Season with the NBA All-Star game coming up in less than a month, and a league rife with question marks and prognostications that have run afoul. So it’s time to look at the top plays so far this season, and we’ve got just the mix; although, you may question some of the choices.
There’s Nikola Vucevic nuking Pau Gasol, John Wall‘s first 360-degree layup, Trey Burke‘s game-winner in MSG, LeBron James‘ reverse after his return, Kobe Bryant‘s reverse on Matt Barnes and many more. But the top spot goes too…the Cavs for this delicious sequence:
(video via W8 Entertainment)
What did they miss?
Lets hope the second half has some better highlights. I don’t see why Curry’s slam counts as a highlight? If you want a dunk, then go with something out of the Manimal’s play book.