Watch The Top 10 Plays From The First Half Of The 2014-15 NBA Season

We’re nearing the midpoint of the 2014-15 NBA Season with the NBA All-Star game coming up in less than a month, and a league rife with question marks and prognostications that have run afoul. So it’s time to look at the top plays so far this season, and we’ve got just the mix; although, you may question some of the choices.

There’s Nikola Vucevic nuking Pau Gasol, John Wall‘s first 360-degree layup, Trey Burke‘s game-winner in MSG, LeBron James‘ reverse after his return, Kobe Bryant‘s reverse on Matt Barnes and many more. But the top spot goes too…the Cavs for this delicious sequence:

(video via W8 Entertainment)

What did they miss?

