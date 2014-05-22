Tracy Morgan Explains Why Donald Sterling Is A Racist

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Tracy Morgan
05.22.14 4 years ago

The Donald Sterling mess will continue into the summer and perhaps beyond. We’re all pretty sick of it, considering all the amazing basketball that’s taking place since he overshadowed some epic first-round battles. Sterling overload shouldn’t dissuade you from this unique take on the Clippers owner by Tracy Morgan during a recent comedy tribute to Don Rickles.

We all miss him on 30 Rock, but Morgan is still around, making people laugh their butts off from the stage rather than the screen. As part of Morgan’s set for One Night Only: An All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles, set to air on SPIKE next Wednesday, he incorporates Sterling’s bigoted comments into the joke, but then flips it by explaining why he understands the shameful owner’s racism:

(thanks to the good people at Uproxx for bringing this to our attention)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Tracy Morgan
TAGSDON RICKLESDONALD STERLINGLos Angeles Clipperstracy morganvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP