Watch Trailer For HBO Special “The Offseason” Starring Kevin Durant

10.26.14 4 years ago

You’ll be unable to watch Kevin Durant play basketball until December at the very earliest. But HBO will help you get your KD fix until then by airing reality special “The Offseason,” a first-person account covering the reigning MVP’s summer. After watching this trailer, we highly recommend marking your calendar for the documentary’s debut on November 4.

We’re a sucker for offseason training stories, so this is right up our alley by definition. But what makes the special extra intriguing is that Durant’s summer was one filled with drama. He withdrew from USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup team late in training camp under strange circumstances, nearly spurned Nike for Under Armour, and dealt with incessant questions about his looming free agency decision of 2016.

This was no regular offseason for KD, basically; HBO came around at the perfect time. And while the first-person narrative ensures that the documentary won’t yield anything too incendiary, a look behind the curtain of a superstar like Durant is always noteworthy.

“The Offseason” premieres on November 4 at 10:00PM EST.

