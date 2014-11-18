Watch Vince Carter Lose Ball In Mid-Air Before Finishing Transition Dunk

Rev that bike, Vince Carter. Watch the 37 year-old Memphis Grizzlies wing accidentally and somewhat ironically channel his “Half-Man Half-Amazing” days by losing the ball on his way up for a dunk yet still manage to finish the slam.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fun. Kudos to Carter for being able to laugh at himself, too.

The Grizzlies are dominating their highly anticipated matchup against the Houston Rockets, leading 65-42 at halftime on the strength of nearly 60 percent shooting. As that scorching accuracy and the completion of Carter’s near-turnover shows, it’s just been that kind of night for the home team so far.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.