Watch Vince Carter Reject Dirk Nowitzki At The Rim

New Memphis Grizzlies veteran wing Vince Carter faced off with his old team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Monday night. Despite only playing for eight minutes and recording just three points, the 37-year-old showed off his legendary vertical on the defensive end in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

After the Grizzlies’ Tony Allen blocked Dirk Nowitzki’s corner three, Nowitzki recovered and drove baseline to attack the rim. However, Dirk’s former teammate of three seasons, Carter, leaped up to deny him at the rim with a huge swat.

Nowitzki took Carter’s stuff in good stride, as you can see from his casual laugh as he headed to the bench at the end of the quarter.

Dirk had the last laugh though as the Mavs went on to beat the Grizz, 108-103.

