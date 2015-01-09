Watch Wesley Matthews Spin Dwyane Wade With Fakes, Nail Three-Pointer

Wesley Matthews was hobbled by a sore knee last night. Still, he was plenty agile and creative enough to make Dwyane Wade look foolish. Watch the Portland Trail Blazers sharpshooter completely turn around the future Hall-of-Famer with a series of fakes before nailing a step-back three-pointer in his team’s win over the Miami Heat.
Dirty. The bow-and-arrow celebration is pretty fun, too.
Matthews had 18 points and five assists while making 3-of-5 from beyond the arc versus Miami. Just another night at the office for one of the league’s most underrated players.
(Video via Fluxhoops) (GIF via @_MarcusD_)
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Saw this real-time and was one of those moves where your are hit with how awesome it was in layers…Wes doing this to Wade, the moment in the game, next to Heat Bench, Wade’s reaction, hitting the shot…it was a great counter to anticipating wade adjusting to the possibility of him attacking the closeout…just great.
This is how it looks when two guys are playing at a different reaction speed than normal people. Wade was thinking a step ahead and Wesley reaction time in not putting the ball down to drive is incredible…
Anyone remember when MJ added that wrinkle to his post up game or coming off screens when he faked the drive so hard that even the most studied defenders had to honor it? Great basketball.