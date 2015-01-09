Watch Wesley Matthews Spin Dwyane Wade With Fakes, Nail Three-Pointer

Wesley Matthews was hobbled by a sore knee last night. Still, he was plenty agile and creative enough to make Dwyane Wade look foolish. Watch the Portland Trail Blazers sharpshooter completely turn around the future Hall-of-Famer with a series of fakes before nailing a step-back three-pointer in his team’s win over the Miami Heat.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dirty. The bow-and-arrow celebration is pretty fun, too.

Matthews had 18 points and five assists while making 3-of-5 from beyond the arc versus Miami. Just another night at the office for one of the league’s most underrated players.

(Video via Fluxhoops) (GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.